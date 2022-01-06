Market Analysis: AU-58 1892-S Morgan dollar ‘slider’

This AU-58 1892-S Morgan dollar with a green CAC sticker would not look out of place in a set of Uncirculated dollars and realized $25,200 on Dec. 16.

It would be tough to find a higher-quality and more appealing “borderline Uncirculated” 1892-S Morgan dollar than this one graded About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker.

While the coin, offered in Heritage’s December auction, is not as scarce as the rare 1893-S Morgan dollar, the 1892-S dollar is elusive in Mint State grades. Heritage observes, “The market for high-end AU coins that will fit in well with Uncirculated coins of other dates is constantly growing.”

This “slider,” offered in Heritage’s December auction, has just a touch of rub on the high points including Liberty’s cheek and the eagle’s breast, along with a bit of friction in the fields that keeps it from a coveted Uncirculated grade. However, “Ample satin luster remains on each side, and the surfaces are brilliant with almost no evidence of wear. Only light handling marks and friction in the fields prevent a finer grade.”

It realized $25,200, an improvement on the $16,100 it sold for at Heritage in 2012.

