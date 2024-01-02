Market Analysis: AU-55+ 1855-O eagle at $14,400

An 1855-O $10 eagle is prohibitively rare in Mint State grades, and this AU-55+ example that sold for $14,400 balances value and eye appeal.

New Orleans Mint gold enjoys a wide collector base, and the 1855-O gold $10 eagle is a better issue in the series, with 18,000 minted. PCGS CoinFacts estimates that 100 survive, but population reports from PCGS and NGC are likely inflated by resubmissions of the same coin that were then not removed.

Many survivors are found in well-worn grades, and the issue becomes especially tough in grades approaching Mint State, with NGC reporting no Uncirculated survivors in its census and PCGS grading two in MS-61 that are tied as the finest known. Heritage’s Dec. 14 sale offered one graded About Uncirculated 55+ by NGC that brought $14,400. Heritage praised its remaining luster in the protected areas, while observing, “Only a slight obverse rim nick at 11 o’clock merits passing mention.”

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