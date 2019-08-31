Market Analysis: An ideal Capped Bust eagle type coin

The BD-7, Taraszka-19 1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Obverse Stars eagle, graded AU-50, was one of the least expensive in the 41-coin Taraszka collection Stack's Bowers auctioned at the summer ANA show. Taraszka "acquired this coin to represent the earliest known die state of the variety struck from a virtually perfect obverse.”

A 1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Obverse Stars $10 eagle graded AU-50 was among the most affordable coins from Stack’s Bowers’ Aug. 15 auction of the Taraszka collection. The solid type coin sold for $14,400.

The Anthony J. Taraszka Collection of 1795 to 1804 Capped Bust gold $10 eagles was offered Aug. 15 as an anchor consignment of Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ official American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money auctions.

In 1999 Taraszka published the standard and only book dedicated specifically to the Capped Bust $10 eagle series, titled United States Ten Dollar Gold Eagles, and varieties in the series are organized both by Taraszka numbers and Bass-Dannreuther numbers.

In a series where all examples are expensive, an “entry level” piece is relative.

At $14,400, this early die state BD-7, Taraszka-19 1799 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle, Small Obverse Stars eagle graded About Uncirculated 50 was one of the least expensive of the 41 Taraszka coins. Taraszka wanted to acquire all 32 distinct die pairings of the series, as well as explore various die states in his collection.

Stack’s Bowers notes that the variety is among the most available die marriages for the date and adds, “The first of two 1799 BD-7 eagles in this collection, our consignor acquired this coin to represent the earliest known die state of the variety struck from a virtually perfect obverse.”

The cataloger praised the “original and highly attractive” aesthetic, writing, “Both sides are primarily medium gold with blushes of pale rose iridescence evident under a light.”

The collector’s higher-graded example, graded Mint State 62 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, represents the latest die state known as the obverse die began to fail. It sold for $48,000.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter