Market Analysis: ‘Affordable’ coins at Bass II sale
- Published: Jan 16, 2023, 11 AM
While four coins topped the $1 million mark at Heritage’s Jan. 5 auction of the second part of the Harry W. Bass Jr. Foundation Core Collection auction, and no coins were “cheap” by any means, five sold for $5,000 and less.
At $3,120, the most affordable was an 1863-dated pattern for the 2-cent coin, a denomination that would begin production the next year. Listed as Judd 312 and Pollock 377 in the references books on the U.S. pattern coin series, it came graded Proof 64 brown by Professional Coin Grading Service.
The obverse is similar to the regular issue obverse of 1864, while the reverse shows the denomination 2 CENTS with a sharper curve, set within a narrower wreath.
Heritage observed the offered example was “golden-brown with splashes of rose, green, and pale-blue color.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio