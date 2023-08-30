Market Analysis: Affordability is relative for Bass coins

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Aug 30, 2023, 9 AM
Two dime patterns brought relatively accessible prices, at least as Bass coins are concerned. A Proof 65 Judd-641 1868 dime realized $4,680 while a Judd-716 1869 dime in Proof 65 Cameo sold for $5,760.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

Among the more affordable offerings in the Harry W. Bass Jr. Core Collection were a duo of patterns for dimes.

A Judd 641 1868 Seated Liberty dime struck in nickel and graded Proof 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service sold for $4,680. The obverse design is familiar, but the date has been moved from the obverse to inside the wreath on the reverse. It is one of around a dozen known struck in nickel with a reeded edge.

Realizing $5,760 was a Judd 716 1869 Seated Liberty dime pattern graded Proof 65 Cameo by PCGS, again with the date moved from the obverse to the sparse reverse. The design features SIL. / NIC. / COP. in large letters, and these were allegedly struck in “Koulz’s alloy” — a variant of German silver. It is one of around a dozen known and was purchased by Bass out of Bowers and Ruddy’s 1980 sale of the Garrett Collection, Part II.

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