Market Analysis: A friendly dog or a winged sea monster?
- Published: Dec 28, 2022, 10 AM
Civil War tokens can depict a wide variety of critters, as illustrated by several lots in Steve Hayden’s Dec. 11 Civil War token auction.
An MA115D-3b brass token promoting Merriam & Co. and featuring a popular “Good for a Scent” dog image and the date 1863, with the firm’s name on the dog’s collar, was among the lots with an animal theme. Joseph H. Merriam operated a die-sinking and medal business in Boston from 1850 to the 1860s.
The token, certified Mint State 63 by Numismatic Guaranty Co., sold for a bid of $5,651.
A bronze token issued by W.C. McClenahan & Co. advertising its location on the northeast corner of Fourth and Sycamore in Cincinnati, Ohio, graded MS-66 brown by NGC, sold for a bid of $830. Listed as OH165DL-4a, it represents an issue from a scarce merchant with the very popular die that depicts a sea monster, or alternately, a griffin with the head of a lion, wings and the tail of a fish. Others refer to it as a hippocampus, a Greek mythical beast that also features on the obverse of the commemorative 1915-S Panama Pacific International Exposition gold $2.50 quarter eagle.
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