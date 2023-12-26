Market Analysis: $780 for MS-68 red 2023 ‘Extra V’ cent

A 2023 Lincoln, Shield cent graded MS-68 red by NGC shows an extra letter V following the designer’s initials along the bottom of Lincoln’s portrait, and it realized $780 on Nov. 16, 2023.

An exciting recent discovery for die variety collectors is the 2023 “Extra V” Lincoln, Shield Reverse cent that shows what appears to be an extra letter V following the obverse designer Victor David Brenner’s initials along the bottom of the bust of Lincoln. The variety became well-known through Coin World’s March 27, 2023, “Collectors Clearinghouse” column by Mike Diamond, who believes the second V was carved or punched into a hub.

By September 2023, Numismatic Guaranty Co. had graded 84 examples in all grades, with just four in Mint State 68 red including the offered example, which Stack’s Bowers sold for $780 on Nov. 16. Stack’s Bowers cited two prior sales of comparably graded examples, one selling for $1,114 on GreatCollections and another for $1,399 on eBay, calling the subject offering, “a fleeting opportunity for the advanced Lincoln cent enthusiast to acquire one of these top-of-the-census condition rarities before they all find their way into tightly held collections.”

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