Market Analysis: 44 of the ‘Top 100 U.S. Coins’

An AU-50 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet sold for $240,000, leading Heritage’s offering of the Schwenk Family 100 Greatest Coin Collection at January’s FUN auctions.

One of the most eclectic offerings within Heritage’s January Florida United Numismatists auctions was the Schwenk Family 100 Greatest Coins Collection. The collector ultimately offered 44 coins from the Whitman publication The 100 Greatest U.S. Coins.

Tops in the offering was a famed 1943 Lincoln cent struck on a bronze planchet rather than the zinc-coated steel planchet that was supposed to be used in 1943. The collection’s example is graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service and sold for $240,000.

Today, around 20 Philadelphia Mint examples are known, joined by around seven from the San Francisco Mint and a sole Denver Mint representative. Many deceptive counterfeits exist, making third-party certification essential.

Heritage said on the Schwenk Collection, “To own only one, two or three coins from the 100 Greatest list is an accomplishment to define a collection. To have 44 such coins is a remarkable feat.”

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