Market Analysis: $3,600 for counterfeit British halfpenny
- Published: Aug 17, 2022, 9 AM
The counterfeit British halfpennies that circulated as money in early America are popular with aficionados of Colonial coins, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a newly discovered example of a rare die pairing at its April 4 session.
The 1777 circulating counterfeit halfpenny, graded Fine Details, Excessive Corrosion by Numismatic Guaranty Co., is listed as Vlack 10-77A using Robert A. Vlack’s numbering system, and realized $3,600. The variety was not included in Eric P. Newman’s terrific collection and is often missing from major cabinets.
Although sometimes thought to be related to the popular Machin’s Mills circulating counterfeit issues, today its origins are uncertain, though it is considered an American production intended to circulate in early America. This one has an uneven stripe as typically seen, though the cataloger observed, “Abundant deep olive-copper patina enhances the appearance.”
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Aug 16, 2022, 3 PM
Circulating fake €2 coins seized by officials in Ireland
-
US Coins Aug 15, 2022, 2 PM
Mint seeks applicants to fill CCAC openings
-
Paper Money Aug 15, 2022, 12 PM
Obsolete currency in North Carolina museum exhibit
-
US Coins Aug 15, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 15, 2022: Tubman coins approved