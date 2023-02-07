The 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent is likely the best-known of all of the major doubled dies in the series. The date and all obverse letting is dramatically doubled.

Stewart Blay’s collection, auctioned by GreatCollections in January, featured one graded Mint State 65+ red by Professional Coin Grading Service, with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that realized $287,156.25.

It is tied with another one in this grade as the finest-certified at PCGS. That one sold for $114,000 at a March 2018 Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale.

U.S. Mint records indicate that about 40,000 were struck before the defective die was discovered, and it is estimated that 24,000 were distributed to banks, largely in the Boston area. They were popular soon after their release. Examples with full red color are especially coveted.

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Many counterfeits exist, making third-party certification largely necessary for collectors seeking to add one to their collection.

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