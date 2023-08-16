Market Analysis: 1943-P 5-cent coin on a cent planchet

Stack's Bowers' cataloger summarizes the appeal of this piece, writing, “Associated by date with the famous 1943 bronze Lincoln cents, this wrong planchet error is also desirable due to the brevity of the Wartime Silver Alloy Jefferson nickel series of 1942 to 1945.”

A 1943-P Jefferson 5-cent piece struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet intended for a 1943 Lincoln, Wheat cent is an always-popular WWII era error. It realized $2,640, housed in an AU-55 PCGS holder.

In 1943, the U.S. Mint use zinc-coated steel planchets for the cent denomination, and some of these made their ways into the 5-cent coin presses.

Normally, 1943 Jefferson 5-cent coins, “War nickels,” feature a special wartime composition of 35% silver. The Philadelphia Mint mark over Monticello on the reverse indicated that these were the “silver nickels.” This one was accidentally struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet for the 1943 Lincoln cent.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries calls the Professional Coin Grading Service-graded About Uncirculated 55 error “originally preserved,” noting “both sides exhibit ruddy pewter and olive-gray patina.”

Consistent with the slightly smaller size of the cent planchet when compared with a 5-cent coin, a bit of the peripheral lettering is missing, but the details are sharp.

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The cataloger summarizes the appeal, writing, “Associated by date with the famous 1943 bronze Lincoln cents, this wrong planchet error is also desirable due to the brevity of the Wartime Silver Alloy Jefferson nickel series of 1942 to 1945.”

It brought $2,640 at Stack’s Bowers’ June 14 auction.

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