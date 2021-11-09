Market Analysis: 1937-D Three-Legged ‘Buffalo nickel’

Legend praised the “off the charts” eye appeal, above-average luster and light golden accents at the peripheries on this PCGS MS-66+, CAC-stickered 1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin that sold at the firm's Oct. 28 San Diego auction for $99,875.

The bison’s leg is missing on the 1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin, though his hoof remains. This one, graded MS-66+, with a green CAC sticker, sold for $99,875 on Oct. 28.

The 1937-D Indian Head, Three-Legged Bison 5-cent coin is a famed issue in the series and few are seen in top Mint State grades. Legend offered one graded Mint State 66+ with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that is tied for the finest-graded at Professional Coin Grading Service.

It found a new home at $99,875.

Legend praised the “off the charts” eye appeal, above-average luster and light golden accents at the peripheries.

The missing leg is the result of die polishing on an already worn reverse die that effectively removed one of the bison’s legs, leaving a disassociated hoof. A “stream” of sorts that runs below the bison’s belly is seen on all examples of the variety and survives even in lower grades.

The mistake was quickly discovered by collectors and Mint State examples survive, though most are in lower Uncirculated grades because of deficient luster. Those with sizzling luster like the one offered on Oct. 28 are prizes.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter