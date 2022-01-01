Market Analysis: 1934-S silver dollar with eye appeal
- Published: Jan 1, 2022, 10 AM
Heritage’s U.S. Coins Signature Auction held Dec. 16 to Dec. 19 topped $5 million, and the more than 2,100 bidders ensured “perfect sell-through rates of 100% by value and by lots sold,” the firm said.
Silver dollars factored heavily in the top lots, including a 1934-S Peace dollar graded Mint State 66+ by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $63,000 on Dec. 16.
The San Francisco Mint issue is a key date in the series, and PCGS has graded just eight 1934-S dollars in MS-66+, with none finer. Heritage added that the offered coin “is the main plate coin for PCGS CoinFacts and the single finest example we have ever offered. Both sides are thickly frosted and nearly all-brilliant,” also noting, “Specks of mottled crimson and olive toning along parts of the borders serve as the only hints of color and confirm the surface originality.”
