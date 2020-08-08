Market Analysis: 1934 Peace dollar sells for $105,750

Perhaps the finest-known 1934 Peace dollar, this PCGS MS-67 example carries a green CAC sticker and realized $105,750 at Legend’s Regency 39 auction.

Anthony de Francisci’s Peace dollar was first struck in high relief in the final days of 1921, then a modified lower relief was used on issues from 1922 to 1928, with the series revived in 1934 and 1935.

Though at 954,057 pieces the 1934 Peace dollar’s mintage is relatively low for the series, the coin is generally available across most grades.

This 1934 Peace dollar is graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and is the sole example with a Certified Acceptance Corp. “green bean” sticker among the six in this grade at PCGS, with none finer.

When offered Aug. 15, 2018, at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ American Numismatic Association Rarities Night auction, it sold for $108,000. There the cataloger called it an “inspirational specimen,” further noting, “The surfaces of this example are essentially perfect, displaying a complexion of soft luster and bold design elements without interruption.”

Legend cited this sale, calling the dollar the “best of the best” and observing, “A warm and totally original golden iridescence glows from the central obverse before fading into subtle peach hues at the border.”

In Legend’s July 16 Las Vegas Regency Auction 39, it sold for $105,750 on a high estimate of $100,000.

