US Coins

Market Analysis: 1934 Maryland half dollar in Proof

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Sep 7, 2022, 10 AM
A Proof 63 1934 Maryland Tercentenary half dollar with a green CAC sticker is unique at PCGS and brought $78,000 at Heritage’s Platinum Night session.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

A 1934 Maryland Tercentenary commemorative half dollar graded Proof 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker realized $78,000 in Heritage’s August Platinum Night auction.

It was likely the product of U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock, who created some Proof Maryland half dollars. Anthony Swiatek wrote in his book on commemoratives that each was struck twice by a coin press and then acid-dipped. Mint records are essentially silent on their creation as Proof strikes.

The coin was previously offered at David Akers’ October 1997 sale of the John Jay Pittman Collection, where it realized $24,200.

Heritage writes here: “The well-preserved lavender-gray surfaces show a few greenish-gold highlights, with typically subdued matte luster on both sides. Only a few insignificant signs of contact are evident, on close inspection.”

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jul 20, 2016, 6 AM

A U.S. commem 'so ugly it's actually a bit beautiful'

US Coins

Apr 15, 2021, 1 PM

Market Analysis: Top classic commemoratives

US Coins

May 18, 2022, 5 PM

Top quality classic commemoratives in June GreatCollections auction

Community Comments

Headlines