Market Analysis: 1934 Maryland half dollar in Proof

A Proof 63 1934 Maryland Tercentenary half dollar with a green CAC sticker is unique at PCGS and brought $78,000 at Heritage’s Platinum Night session.

A 1934 Maryland Tercentenary commemorative half dollar graded Proof 63 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker realized $78,000 in Heritage’s August Platinum Night auction.

It was likely the product of U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John R. Sinnock, who created some Proof Maryland half dollars. Anthony Swiatek wrote in his book on commemoratives that each was struck twice by a coin press and then acid-dipped. Mint records are essentially silent on their creation as Proof strikes.

The coin was previously offered at David Akers’ October 1997 sale of the John Jay Pittman Collection, where it realized $24,200.

Heritage writes here: “The well-preserved lavender-gray surfaces show a few greenish-gold highlights, with typically subdued matte luster on both sides. Only a few insignificant signs of contact are evident, on close inspection.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter