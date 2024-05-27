Market Analysis: 1932 Washington quarter dollar

Among 1932 Washington quarter dollars, the first-year issues from the Denver and San Francisco Mints typically get all the attention, due to their low mintages and statuses as key dates in the series. The more accessible 1932 Philadelphia Mint Washington quarter was saved by many people for the novelty of John Flanagan’s new design, which replaced Hermon A. MacNeil’s Standing Liberty quarter, introduced in 1916. Issued to celebrate the 200th anniversary of our first president’s birth, 1932 quarter dollars in top grades can be pricey, however, as seen in the $10,800 that a Mint State 67+ Professional Coin Grading Service example sold for at Heritage on May 9. The Heritage cataloger wrote, “The obverse showcases a captivating blend of blue-green, rose-lavender, and sunset-gold toning, while the reverse remains predominantly brilliant.” The piece is one of two in MS-67+ at PCGS, with none finer.

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