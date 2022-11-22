Market Analysis: 1930-S $20 leads Scotsman auction

Scotsman Auction Co.’s Nov. 4 Collectors’ Auction in Saint Charles, Missouri, realized $1,592,731. At $254,880, the top lot was a 1930-S Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle graded Mint State 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Co., which is one of the key dates in the series.

Most of the 74,000 coins minted ended up in the melting pot, and nearly all survivors are in high Mint State grades. The offered double eagle is consistent with David Akers’ comments on the issue when he wrote, “Color is a strong point on this issue; it is rarely less than excellent and many specimens are exceedingly attractive with medium to deep orange gold color, sometimes with iridescent greenish gold highlights.”

The price in 2022 improved on the $195,500 it realized when Scotsman offered it in October 2008.

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