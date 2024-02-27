Market Analysis: 1926-S Standing Liberty quarter

Full head details are seen on this 1926-S Standing Liberty quarter dollar graded MS-65 with an “FH” designation that realized $30,000 at Heritage on Feb. 8.

Heritage’s Feb. 8 Premier Session featured an estate named the Brighton Collection that was put together over 60 years. It had a strong focus on high-grade Indian Head 5-cent pieces, Standing Liberty quarter dollars and Walking Liberty half dollars. The three early 20th century series were well-represented, including a handsome 1926-S Standing Liberty quarter graded Mint State 65 full head by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $30,000.

Both the Denver and San Francisco Mint issues of that year are rarely found with a full strike that articulates the details in Liberty’s head. Heritage added that, while on this one Liberty’s head is well-defined but for the ear, her toes are fully articulated. This one showcased rich, iridescent color with coffee-colored accents seen on both sides.

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