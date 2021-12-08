US Coins

Market Analysis: 1921-S half dollar sells for $165,938

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 8, 2021, 11 AM
One of the finest-known 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollars, graded MS-65 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, realized $165,938.62 at a Nov. 14 GreatCollections auction.

Images courtesy of GreatCollections.

GreatCollections has had some strong prices for Walking Liberty half dollars in November as it has presented several noteworthy collections of the popular series.

On Nov. 14 a 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Crop. sticker sold for $165,938.62. It was part of the Semper Fi Walking Liberty Half Dollars Basic Set, Circulation Strikes, CAC-approved set; it is the top-ranked set in its PCGS Set Registry category.

The tough San Francisco Mint issue is a key in the series with a low mintage of 548,000.

The offered half dollar is one of just 17 in this grade at PCGS, with only three finer at that service. It was offered at a 2018 Legend auction where catalogers wrote, “The devices are better than well-struck, they seem to be chiseled into the planchet with a boldness of strike that is very rarely seen.”

The 2021 price was an improvement on the $117,500 it realized just a few years ago at that auction.

