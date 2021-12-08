Market Analysis: 1921-S half dollar sells for $165,938

One of the finest-known 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollars, graded MS-65 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker, realized $165,938.62 at a Nov. 14 GreatCollections auction.

GreatCollections has had some strong prices for Walking Liberty half dollars in November as it has presented several noteworthy collections of the popular series.

On Nov. 14 a 1921-S Walking Liberty half dollar graded Mint State 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Crop. sticker sold for $165,938.62. It was part of the Semper Fi Walking Liberty Half Dollars Basic Set, Circulation Strikes, CAC-approved set; it is the top-ranked set in its PCGS Set Registry category.

The tough San Francisco Mint issue is a key in the series with a low mintage of 548,000.

The offered half dollar is one of just 17 in this grade at PCGS, with only three finer at that service. It was offered at a 2018 Legend auction where catalogers wrote, “The devices are better than well-struck, they seem to be chiseled into the planchet with a boldness of strike that is very rarely seen.”

The 2021 price was an improvement on the $117,500 it realized just a few years ago at that auction.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter