Market Analysis: 1916 Standing Liberty quarter
- Published: Nov 15, 2023, 9 AM
The 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar is the first year of Hermon A. MacNeil’s new design, and of the low mintage of 52,000 pieces, all were struck in the final weeks of the year. The distinct Bare Breast type was issued in 1916 and 1917, though the 1916 quarters share some unique characteristics that permit identification even without a date. A thin hair curl on the back of Liberty’s head extends to the letter B in LIBERTY on the 1916 issues, while 1917’s issues have a second curl. Subtle differences are also noted at Liberty’s gown by her foot on 1916 issues, where the drapery fold is thinner. Liberty’s head nearly touches the rim on 1916 quarters, while on 1917’s issues, a border decoration is directly above her head.
Heritage offered a 1916 example graded About Good 3 by Professional Coin Grading Service on Sept. 15, praising nearly complete rims and “original battleship-gray patina with deeper hues in the recesses.” Carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, it sold for $3,120.
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