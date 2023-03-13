Market Analysis: 1915 Pan-Pac half dollar pattern

This Proof 66 red and brown Judd 1792 pattern for a 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition commemorative half dollar is struck on a copper planchet and lacks the S Mint mark seen on regular issues. It sold for $176,250 at Legend’s Regency Auction 57.

A pattern for a popular commemorative half dollar led bidding at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction 57 in Las Vegas on Feb. 23, returning to the auction block just over a year after it last appeared at auction.

A pattern 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition commemorative half dollar, without the San Francisco Mint mark and struck in copper, graded Proof 66 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for $168,000 last year at Heritage’s January 2022 Florida United Numismatists auction of the Bob R. Simpson Collection. In Las Vegas, it realized $176,250.

It was formerly part of the Eric P. Newman Collection, selling for $199,750 in 2013, and was struck with the same dies that produced the famed silver commemorative half dollars, only before the S Mint mark was added. It is one of three examples of the Judd 1792 pattern known and the finest known by a significant margin.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter