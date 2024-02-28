Market Analysis: 1914/3 Indian Head overdate 5-cent coin

Hints of a 3 are visible under the 4 in the date of this 1914/(3) Indian Head 5-cent piece graded MS-64+ with a green CAC sticker that brought $9,600 at Heritage’s post-Long Beach session.

A standout in the Brighton Collection consignment was a 1914/(3) Indian Head 5-cent piece graded MS-64 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that realized $9,600. Listed as FS-101 in Cherrypickers’, Heritage’s cataloger was perhaps more skeptical of the variety writing, “A faint artifact at the top of the 4 in the date identifies this so-called overdate variety, which is scarce in all grades and rare at the Choice grade level.”

In contrast to the 1918/7-D Indian Head 5-cent overdate where the under-digit is clear in the date, the 1914/(3) is more subtle, and this one featured gentle iridescent toning along with the oft-seen central strike softness.

PCGS has graded just seven finer of this variety that may be the result of a 1913 master die repunched by a 1914-dated hub, which then created several working dies with the remnants of a 3 visible under the 4. PCGS encapsulates them as 4/(3), acknowledging the lack of clarity in the overdate. It is listed as a separate variety in the Guide Book of United States Coins (“Red Book”) as “1914, 4 over 3” with arrows shown in the detail photograph to help readers identify the top bar of the 3 digit.

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