Market Analysis: 1909-O gold $5 at $45,600
- Published: Apr 13, 2023, 9 AM
While the various offerings from The Fairmont Collection have been largely populated with issues from the second half of the 19th century, some impressive 20th century gold rarities have also emerged.
Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a 1909-O Indian Head gold $5 half eagle in Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 62 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. In contrast to many survivors, the New Orleans Mint’s O Mint mark on the reverse is fully outlined.
The low mintage of 34,200 coins was from the final year of operations at the southern Mint, and the issue was the only example of the type struck there.
Most are found in circulated grades, making this “technically and aesthetically superior example” quite a prize.
The description added, “The texture is softly frosted, and we note only tiny, inconspicuous marks precluding a higher grade,” before calling it, “Warm orange-olive in hue and very attractive.” It sold for $45,600.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio