Market Analysis: 1909-O gold $5 at $45,600

An AU-58 1909-O Indian Head $5 gold half eagle with a green CAC sticker sold for $45,600 at the firm’s Costa Mesa offices. The New Orleans Mint mark is well defined for the issue.

While the various offerings from The Fairmont Collection have been largely populated with issues from the second half of the 19th century, some impressive 20th century gold rarities have also emerged.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered a 1909-O Indian Head gold $5 half eagle in Professional Coin Grading Service Mint State 62 with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. In contrast to many survivors, the New Orleans Mint’s O Mint mark on the reverse is fully outlined.

The low mintage of 34,200 coins was from the final year of operations at the southern Mint, and the issue was the only example of the type struck there.

Most are found in circulated grades, making this “technically and aesthetically superior example” quite a prize.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The description added, “The texture is softly frosted, and we note only tiny, inconspicuous marks precluding a higher grade,” before calling it, “Warm orange-olive in hue and very attractive.” It sold for $45,600.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter