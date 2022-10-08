Market Analysis: 1909-O $5 coin shows a bold Mint mark

An unusually nice MS-62+ 1909-O Indian Head half eagle with a green CAC sticker sold for $72,000 and has an atypically bold New Orleans Mint mark.

While the Fairmont Collection, offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries, largely represents Coronet gold types, some great 20th century issues are included.

Include among them was a 1909-O Indian Head gold $5 half eagle graded MS-62+ by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that brought $72,000 Aug. 23. The New Orleans Mint mark is fully impressed and well-rounded, which is somewhat atypical for the coin and is very desirable for collectors.

The catalog entry stated, “Warm honey-olive in hue and very attractive. The texture is softly frosted, and we note only tiny, singularly inconspicuous marks precluding a higher grade.”

The issue marked the final year of operations at the New Orleans Mint and has added demand as the only example of this type struck there. While fairly available in circulated grades, Uncirculated representatives — especially those with any eye appeal — are challenging. PCGS has reported only 21 submissions finer than the subject coin.

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Its price in the auction was neatly between the $114,653 that a CAC-approved PCGS MS-63 example brought in a 2020 auction and the $43,200 that an MS-62 example without any CAC sticker realized earlier this year.

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