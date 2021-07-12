Market Analysis: 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent realizes $56,400

One of the finest-known 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cents, graded MS-68 red by PCGS, sold for $56,400 and was the most expensive of the collection’s top Lincoln cents. The designer’s initials hug the reverse rim.

The most expensive piece in Heritage’s June auction of the GL & SL Stonebarger Collection was the always-popular first-year 1909 Lincoln, V.D.B. cent with the designer Victor David Brenner’s initials prominently hugging the bottom reverse rim. This one — graded Mint State 68 red by Professional Coin Grading Service — is one of just three in this grade and color designation at that service, with none finer.

Heritage adds, “It is one of only eight Lincoln cents of any date or Mint struck prior to 1919 that PCGS has awarded this lofty grade,” observing, “strike sharpness is outstanding throughout, complementing rich, satiny mint luster.”

It sold for $56,400.

The price was more than six times the price of the collection’s 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, graded PCGS MS-66 red, which sold for $9,002.40. Heritage calls the latter “among the most famous coins ever struck by the U.S. Mint. Generations of collectors got their start in numismatics by searching pocket change for this elusive San Francisco issue, hoping to fill in the last remaining hole in their ‘penny’ boards.”

