Market Analysis: 1906-D Barber half dollar

A top-graded 1906-D Barber half dollar graded MS-67 with a green CAC sticker topped Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ March offering of the Abigail Collection, Part III, bringing $36,000.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries continued its offering of the Abigail Collection at its March 21 to 24 sales that were part of the official auctions of the 2023 Whitman Coin and Collectibles Spring Expo.

The more than 340 half dollars in the offering were collected in the mid-20th century and had been off the market for many decades.

Leading bidding was a 1906-D Barber half dollar, graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service and featuring a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, that is tied with one other as the finest graded at the service.

It’s noteworthy as the first half dollar issue struck at the Denver Mint.

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The cataloger explains, “Both sides are bathed in frosty mint luster that mingles nicely with dominant pearl-gray iridescence. Blushes of powder blue, reddish-gold and champagne-apricot drift toward the peripheries to further enhance the eye appeal.”

The high-grade half realized $36,000 at the March 21 Rarities Night session.

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