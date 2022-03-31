Market Analysis: 1901-S half dollar tough series issue
- Published: Mar 31, 2022, 10 AM
The 1901-S Barber quarter dollar is a key in the series, and that year’s Barber half dollar is also a tougher issue from San Francisco Mint production.
Sets of About Uncirculated 58 coins have relatively recently been branded as “everyman” sets by grading services, and the Classical Numismatic Group called the 1901-S Barber half dollar a key to these “everyman” collections, with Professional Coin Grading Service grading only four in AU-58 and one in AU-58+.
In CNG’s March 11 American Numismatic Association National Money Show auction, a PCGS AU-58 representative realized $7,800, more than what an MS-63 example realized in 2020.
A 1904-S Barber half dollar similarly graded AU-58 by PCGS did not fare as well, failing to meet its reserve against an estimate of $7,500, although it attracted 14 bids. CNG called it “a pretty coin in hand,” adding that it was “lustrous and flashy with just a hint of light golden tone.”
PCGS has graded 11 in this grade, with Stack’s Bowers Galleries offering one in this grade in 2020 for $8,400. In that sale they pointed out its low mintage of 558,038, writing, “Any regular issue 20th century United States coin with a circulation strike mintage of fewer than 1 million coins is eagerly sought as a key date issue in its respective series.”
