Market Analysis: 1901 Morgan, Doubled Die Reverse

A 1901 VAM-3 “Shifted Eagle” Doubled Die Reverse Morgan dollar graded PCGS MS-60 is one of a handful of Uncirculated examples of the variety at PCGS and it realized $28,800 in March.

The 1901 Morgan, Doubled Die Reverse dollar is a key variety in the series, with its own listing in the “Red Book.” Reverse doubling is seen on the eagle’s tail feathers and lower wing feathers, with doubling also seen on the arrows and olive branch.

Any 1901 Mint State Morgan dollar is a prize, and an Uncirculated 1901 VAM-3 “Shifted Eagle” Morgan dollar is especially coveted. Stack’s Bowers offered an MS-60 representative graded by PCGS at its March 26 Rarities Night auction that was the sole example in this grade at the grading service, bested only by six others at PCGS, where the finest-certified of the variety grades just MS-62+. The cataloger pointed out, “Lustrous satin to softly frosted surfaces are brilliant with the captivating silver-white appearance that Morgan dollar enthusiasts find so desirable,” and it sold for $28,800.

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