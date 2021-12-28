Market Analysis: 1891-CC gold $5 in MS-64+ CAC

A plus-graded coin at the Dec. 16 Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 49 sale capitalized on the continued interest for Carson City Mint gold issues.

The 1891-CC Coronet gold $5 half eagle was graded Mint State 64+ with a green CAC sticker. Legend said that it was “just a tiny tick or two from being tied for finest graded honors,” calling it “exceptional in every way.” It brought $11,456.25.

Legend wrote about the pleasing piece, “Brilliant, lemon-gold coloration in the surfaces show strong satiny luster that swirls all over. The devices are razor sharp in strike and they have a wonderful frosty texture.”

Rusty Goe addressed the issue in his third volume of The Confident Carson City Coin Collector, writing that the 1891-CC Coronet half eagle is the “go-to one” for collectors looking for a gold half eagle from the “CC Mint” thanks to large quantities stored in European vaults for decades until their rediscovery. Goe explained that the good quality of this issue “serves as a testimony to the efforts exerted by minters at Carson City to deliver the best-looking specimens possible of this denomination that year.”

