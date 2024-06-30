Market Analysis: 1891-CC $5 half eagle

The Coronet $5 gold half eagle series enjoyed a long run, starting in 1839. The addition of the motto IN GOD WE TRUST above the eagle on the reverse in 1866 created the With Motto version of the design, which the Red Book terms Type II and which would continue until the series was replaced by the Indian Head design in 1908.

Some collectors are reluctant to go deep in the series, since it is a long and complicated one, but those who do are rewarded with eight decades of history to enjoy.

Heritage’s May 10 session offered an unusual 1891-CC $5 example graded Mint State 62 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that realized $3,120. The cataloger wrote, “A majority of the coin is caramel-gold, though splashes of rich peach and cherry-red patina are also prominent, particularly on the portrait,” before acknowledging, “The mottled toning determines the grade, though the aesthetic appeal remains attractive.” It also features a repunched date where the second 1 is lightly repunched north.

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