Market Analysis: 1883 Indian Head gold dollar

Continuing on the theme of gorgeous coins in super-grades on Dr. Sheldon’s 1 to 70 scale that was explored in the May monthly edition of Coin World, Stack’s Bowers presented some fabulous Mint State 68 issues in its recent March auctions.

In the March 28 session, an 1883 Indian Head gold dollar graded MS-68 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker sold for $16,800. The mintage of 10,800 coins was well produced, and many were nicely preserved at their time of issue, as few entered circulation. The cataloger called it “a marvelous coin for type or date purposes,” noting, “vivid luster swirls around” highlighting a “gorgeous two-tone gold patina and sharply struck devices.”

PCGS has graded only 25 in this grade and two in MS-68+ that are the finest certified at the service. One of the two top-graded examples sold for $18,000 at Heritage’s May 5, 2022, offering of the Simpson Collection, Part VIII, putting the strong price of the current offering in perspective.

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