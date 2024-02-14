Market Analysis: 1879 goloid metric dollar

Aluminum is ubiquitous today as an industrial metal, so it feels like it’s been around forever. Yet, it was only through innovations in industrial production of aluminum in the second part of the 19th century that it became available for such broad use.

The U.S. Mint experimented with pattern coins in aluminum, especially in the 1870s, and Heritage’s Jan. 11 Platinum Night session after the Florida United Numismatists show had some lovely examples of the results.

From the Cape Coral Collection, and previously in the Bob Simpson and John Work Garrett collections, was an aluminum 1879 goloid metric dollar, listed as Judd-1629 in the pattern reference and graded Proof 69 by Professional Coin Grading Service. Selling for $33,600, it was essentially perfect.

The reverse spells out the metallic requirements for this proposed metric dollar that was not adopted.

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