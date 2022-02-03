Market Analysis: 1876-CC 20-cent piece sells for $432,000

Leading bidding at Heritage’s FUN auction was an 1876-CC 20-cent coin graded MS-64 by NGC that sold for $432,000. Fewer than 20 are known in all grades.

The top lot in the Carson City Mint collection offered Jan. 13 in Heritage’s Florida United Numismatists auction in Dallas was an 1876-CC Seated Liberty 20-cent coin graded Mint State 64 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that sold for $432,000.

Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe called it “the flagship coin in the collection,” which gave the collector, Bruce Thayer, hope that “just possibly, he might one day ascend close to the 111-piece summit of his numismatic passion.” Nearly the entire reported mintage of 10,000 “double dimes” was melted, and Goe’s 2020 reference The Confident Carson City Coin Collector lists 17 distinct examples known today.

The coin in the sale was previously offered at a 2009 Heritage auction where it went unsold at a published reserve of $300,000. There the cataloger wrote, “Generous luster prevails on both sides. The satiny surfaces are lightly kissed with tinges of gold and champagne,” noting, “For pedigree purposes we mention a small scrape from Liberty’s left (facing) arm into the left field nearby. Other contact is unworthy of mention.”

The present offering concluded, “Although some other issues from the Carson City Mint are now known to be rarer in an absolute sense, the 1876-CC twenty cent has a long-lasting cachet unmatched by any other issue from that fabled and legendary institution.”

