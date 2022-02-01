Market Analysis: 1876 Carson City Trade dollar

Heritage’s Jan. 13 offering of “The Rian’s Bequest Collection of Carson City Coinage” included this MS-60 1876-CC Trade dollar with a doubled die reverse that shows strong doubling on the olive branch and the eagle’s wing. It realized $10,200.

Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe related in his introduction to Heritage’s catalog of the Rian’s Bequest Collection that Bruce Thayer, the builder of the collection, who has had a lifelong interest in rock climbing, decided to sell his coin collection because, “The time has simply come that he has reached the highest level to which he can ascend with this pursuit.” The collection was presented in a single-owner session on Jan. 13 as part of the auctioneer’s Florida United Numismatists auctions in Dallas.

The 103-coin group was just 15 pieces shy of the complete Carson City Mint collectible date and Mint mark set.

One of the more interesting pieces was an 1876-CC Trade dollar graded Mint State 60 by Professional Coin Grading Service featuring a distinctive doubled die reverse. Heritage wrote, “Dramatic die doubling is evident on the reverse, particularly on the olive branch, arrow shafts, and the tip of the eagle’s right (facing) wing.”

The firm noted the unusually nice eye appeal for the grade, remarking on “original russet, amber, and blue-green toning around the borders.”

It sold for $10,200.

