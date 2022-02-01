Market Analysis: 1876 Carson City Trade dollar
- Published: Feb 1, 2022, 9 AM
Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe related in his introduction to Heritage’s catalog of the Rian’s Bequest Collection that Bruce Thayer, the builder of the collection, who has had a lifelong interest in rock climbing, decided to sell his coin collection because, “The time has simply come that he has reached the highest level to which he can ascend with this pursuit.” The collection was presented in a single-owner session on Jan. 13 as part of the auctioneer’s Florida United Numismatists auctions in Dallas.
The 103-coin group was just 15 pieces shy of the complete Carson City Mint collectible date and Mint mark set.
One of the more interesting pieces was an 1876-CC Trade dollar graded Mint State 60 by Professional Coin Grading Service featuring a distinctive doubled die reverse. Heritage wrote, “Dramatic die doubling is evident on the reverse, particularly on the olive branch, arrow shafts, and the tip of the eagle’s right (facing) wing.”
The firm noted the unusually nice eye appeal for the grade, remarking on “original russet, amber, and blue-green toning around the borders.”
It sold for $10,200.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Jan 31, 2022, 12 PM
Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 31, 2022: Found treasure coin exciting
-
US Coins Jan 30, 2022, 3 PM
1971-S Eisenhower dollar prototype sells for first time at auction
-
Paper Money Jan 30, 2022, 2 PM
Bank of Thailand to release new polymer 20-baht bank note
-
US Coins Jan 29, 2022, 5 PM
Tyrant Collection type set planned for Long Beach