Market Analysis: 1871 silver dollar pattern

An 1871 standard silver dollar pattern struck in aluminum with Longacre’s Indian Princess design, graded Proof 67 Star Cameo by NGC, sold for $31,200 on Jan. 11.

Beyond his regular issue coins like the Indian Head cent, James B. Longacre was a prolific designer of pattern issues, including the Indian Princess Seated Liberty design seen on Judd-1124, a pattern for an 1871 standard silver dollar, struck in aluminum with a reeded edge. Longacre died in 1869, but his initials appear at the lower right of Liberty’s rock in the field.

Graded Proof 67 Star Cameo by Numismatic Guaranty Co., it sold for $31,200 at the Heritage’s Jan. 11 Platinum Night session, less than the $40,200 it realized in Heritage’s 2009 FUN auctions when it was part of the Queller Family Collection.

The design is complex: a headdress wearing, bare-chested Liberty figure holding a pole with a cap, is seated on a globe with LIBERTY boldly imprinted. A flag and agricultural products are seen behind, as it builds on the familiar Seated Liberty design, by then in use on circulating silver coinage for decades.

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