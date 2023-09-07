Market Analysis: 1871-CC Coronet $20 double eagle

An 1871-CC Coronet $20 double eagle graded AU-50 by PCGS led bidding at Stack’s Bowers’ auction of The Fairmont Collection’s Rhone Set Aug. 9, realizing $55,200.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ continued offering of The Fairmont Collection keeps introducing fresh classic U.S. gold coins in the market. Its Aug. 9 auction of the Rhone Set at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh presented 433 lots. Of these, roughly half were awarded Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers, recognizing “the incredible quality, originality, and eye appeal that has become a hallmark of the Fairmont provenance.”

Leading bidding at $55,200 was an 1871-CC Coronet $20 double eagle graded About Uncirculated 50 by Professional Coin Grading Service. This Carson City Mint $20 coin is always popular, with a modest mintage of 174,387 that largely entered circulation. Rusty Goe estimates that 100 to 135 exist in all grades.

Stack’s Bowers praised the luster as “uncommonly full and lively across both sides.”

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