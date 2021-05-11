Market Analysis: 1871-CC and 1872-CC Coronet gold half eagles

An 1871-CC Coronet half eagle graded Very Fine 30 and a Fine 15 1872-CC coin of the same denomination, each with a green CAC sticker, sold for $8,400 and $5,760 respectively.

The March 22 Stack’s Bowers auction saw a handsome duo of Carson City Mint Coronet gold $5 half eagles with green Certified Acceptance Corp. stickers.

The 1871-CC Coronet half eagle was graded Very Fine 30 by Professional Coin Grading Service. The cataloger praised its fully original surfaces with both sides “bathed in warm honey-gold patina.” The firm further noted, “Direct lighting calls forth glints of pale flint gray and somewhat more vivid pinkish-rose iridescence.” Carson City Mint expert Rusty Goe suggests that about 200 survive from an original mintage of 22,770. This one, with less abraded surfaces than often seen, sold for $8,400.

An 1872-CC Coronet half eagle graded Fine 15 was described as “highly appealing” with boldly defined design elements and “exceptionally smooth” surfaces enhancing the eye appeal. It is from a low mintage of just 16,980 pieces, of which no examples have survived in Mint State grades, with Goe characterizing the survival rate as “conspicuously low.” This one sold for $5,760.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter