Market Analysis: 1871-CC, 1873-CC $20s bring $55,200 each

Two Coronet gold $20 double eagles realized $55,200 each on March 22: an 1871-CC $20 coin in EF-45 and an 1873-CC double eagle in AU-58, both with green CAC stickers.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ continued auctioning of The Fairmont Collection offered a run of fantastic Carson City Mint issues, including two that sold for $55,200.

That Branch Mint started striking double eagles in 1870, and the 1871-CC Coronet double eagle is the second-rarest “CC” $20 coin after the inaugural year.

“Thanks to its somewhat remote location in regard to other population centers at the time, the coins were heavily used in local circulation for many years,” the cataloger points out. The issue pre-dated broad interest in collecting by Mint mark, so few were saved at the time of issue.

The 1871-CC Coronet double eagle is graded Extremely Fine 45 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. Traces of luster remain in the protected areas.

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More lustrous was an About Uncirculated 58 1873-CC Coronet double eagle, also with a green CAC sticker, that ranks among the very finest known of this well-circulated issue. The auctioneer praised “original surfaces dressed in rich golden-apricot color.”

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