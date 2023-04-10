Market Analysis: 1866-S Coronet, No Motto double eagle
- Published: Apr 10, 2023, 10 AM
Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ continued offering of The Fairmont Collection on March 22 showcased strong demand for fresh, long-off-the-market coins.
As the firm’s president, Brian Kendrella, said in his catalog introduction, “Most importantly each coin exhibits the incredible quality, originality and eye appeal that has become a hallmark of the Fairmont provenance.”
More than 60% of the offering had a green sticker from Certified Acceptance Corp. including the top lot in the sale: an 1866-S Coronet, No Motto gold $20 double eagle graded About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service that realized $114,000. It represented a transitional point before the motto IN GOD WE TRUST was added to the reverse later in that year. Only 200 or so “No Motto” 1866-S double eagles have survived, most in well-circulated grades.
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