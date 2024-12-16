Market Analysis: 1863 Indian Head gold dollar

Leading Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Nov. 21 presentation of the “Chapman Set” of gold dollars was an 1863 Indian Head dollar graded MS-68 by PCGS with a green CAC sticker that realized $192,000.

On Nov. 21, Stack’s Bowers Galleries presented a gorgeous group of small-sized gold dollar coins called the “Chapman Set.” Many were purchased between 1903 and 1916 by collector Alexander Parker Wylie from Philadelphia dealers S.H. and Henry Chapman.

Leading the offering was an 1863 Indian Head gold dollar graded Mint State 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service and carrying a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker for quality within the grade that sold for $192,000. The popular Civil War date is second in rarity only to the 1875 issue among circulation strike Philadelphia Mint issues, and it can be traced back to the Chapman brothers’ June 1906 sale of the Major W.B. Wetmore Collection, leading Stack’s Bowers to speculate that Major Wetmore acquired it from the Philadelphia Mint at the time of issue. The price realized was comparable to the $193,875 that the other CAC stickered PCGS MS-68 example brought at Heritage’s August 2015 sale of the Duckor Family Collection of Gold Dollars.

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