Market Analysis: 1861-O double eagle sells for $96,000

Handsome khaki-gold color, orange and rose highlights are seen on this AU-55+ 1861-O Coronet double eagle with a CAC “green bean” that sold for $96,000 on Aug. 23.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries has been presenting the Fairmont Collection of U.S. gold coins for some time. The auctioneer saved some wonderful examples characterized by original surfaces as part of its Aug. 23 offering, a group that was set aside from the main holdings, called the JBR Set.

Leading bidding was an 1861-O Coronet gold $20 double eagle graded About Uncirculated 55+ by Professional Coin Grading Service that had a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker. It sold for $96,000.

Around 175 are thought to survive from a mintage of 17,741, of which 5,000 were struck under the authority of the U.S. government, 9,750 by the state of Louisiana after it took over control of the New Orleans Mint, and the final 2,991 coins under the authority of the Confederate States of America. Research is ongoing toward differentiating these strikings.

The offered one is an early die state example with no obverse die cracks, suggesting it was part of the first group.

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