Market Analysis: 1861-dated CSA cent restrike

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: May 30, 2023, 9 AM
Struck in 1874 before the dies were cancelled, this copper-nickel restrike of the 1861-dated Confederate States of America cent, graded Proof 65 red and brown with a green CAC sticker, realized $102,000.

All images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Among the most popular of the issues collected broadly under the Confederate States of America tag are the cents that were reportedly produced as prototypes for a Southern coinage.

Heritage offered an 1861 Confederate cent that was a rare restrike by John W. Haseltine, struck in 1874 from the original dies produced by Robert Lovett Jr. of Philadelphia. Haseltine struck a reported 55 pieces in copper, along with some rarer gold and silver strikes.

The obverse features what Heritage calls the “French Liberty Head” design with Liberty wearing a pileus on her head. The reverse wreath depicts a bale of cotton along with tobacco, corn, maple and two barrels. The engraver Lovett’s initial is seen on the cotton bale.

The featured example was last offered a decade ago at Heritage where it realized $70,500. On May 3, graded Proof 65 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, the historic “cent” sold for $102,000.

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