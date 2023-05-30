Market Analysis: 1861-dated CSA cent restrike

Struck in 1874 before the dies were cancelled, this copper-nickel restrike of the 1861-dated Confederate States of America cent, graded Proof 65 red and brown with a green CAC sticker, realized $102,000.

Among the most popular of the issues collected broadly under the Confederate States of America tag are the cents that were reportedly produced as prototypes for a Southern coinage.

Heritage offered an 1861 Confederate cent that was a rare restrike by John W. Haseltine, struck in 1874 from the original dies produced by Robert Lovett Jr. of Philadelphia. Haseltine struck a reported 55 pieces in copper, along with some rarer gold and silver strikes.

The obverse features what Heritage calls the “French Liberty Head” design with Liberty wearing a pileus on her head. The reverse wreath depicts a bale of cotton along with tobacco, corn, maple and two barrels. The engraver Lovett’s initial is seen on the cotton bale.

The featured example was last offered a decade ago at Heritage where it realized $70,500. On May 3, graded Proof 65 red and brown by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, the historic “cent” sold for $102,000.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter