Market Analysis: 1861-D Indian Head gold dollar

  • By Steve Roach , Coin World

  • Published: May 26, 2023, 9 AM
An 1861-D Indian Head gold dollar struck in Georgia under the Confederacy, graded PCGS Genuine, AU Details, sold for $31,200 on May 3.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Collectors continue to covet Civil War era pieces, and a fascinating subset within this collecting area relates to coins struck under the authority of and for the Confederate States of America.

An 1861-D Indian Head gold dollar — the D identifying the Dahlonega Mint in Georgia rather than the 20th century U.S. Mint in Denver — is the rarest gold dollar from that Branch Mint. The entire mintage, estimated at 1,250 in the “Red Book,” was produced during the Confederacy.

Perhaps 75 exist in all grades today, with some authorities like Doug Winter believing that only around 500 to 1,000 pieces may have been originally struck.

Heritage offered the featured example at its May 3 Platinum Night session, graded About Uncirculated Details, Genuine by Professional Coin Grading Service. It showcases smooth surfaces, “with faint texturing as produced by the ‘smoothing’ noted by PCGS.” It featured pleasing straw-gold color.

The coin sold for $31,200.

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