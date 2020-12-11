An 1861-D Indian Head gold dollar struck under the Confederacy and graded AU-58 with a green CAC sticker sold for $73,437.50 at Legend’s Regency 42 auction.

Legend Rare Coin Auctions hosted its final sale of the year with its Dec. 3 Regency Auction 42 in Las Vegas.

The bidding started with Part II of the Bigmo Civil War Collection, which focused on gold issues, and the first lot, an 1861-D Indian Head gold dollar graded About Uncirculated 58 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, sold for a healthy $73,437.50. The Dahlonega Mint issue is the rarest collectible gold dollar in the series; while experts debate how many were initially produced, in a range of 1,000 to 1,500 pieces, fewer than 100 survive today. The entire mintage was struck under the Confederacy, after it took over the Dahlonega Mint in April 1861.

Legend praised the little coin’s eye appeal writing, “A rich orange gold color envelopes both sides with splashes of deeper coppery-red and violet accents,” while noting that the strike, although incomplete in places, is stronger than usually seen.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter