Market Analysis: 1854-D Indian $3 coin rises in value

Leading the John O. Skyes family’s collection of Dahlonega gold was this MS-62 1854-D Indian Head $3 piece graded by PCGS with a green CAC sticker that realized $528,000.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries offered an exceptional collection of Dahlonega Mint coins struck from 1838 to 1861 from the John O. Sykes family, presented as “The Georgia Gold Rush Collection” on Aug. 25.

Sykes, an avid fisherman, said of the sale, “The return of redfish to the gulf coast waters for future generations symbolizes the offering of this complete set of Dahlonega coins returning to a new generation of collectors.”

Leading bidding was the finest-known 1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin, graded Mint State 62 by Professional Coin Grading Service and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker, which brought $528,000.

It is from the sole issue of the $3 denomination from that U.S. Mint.

The price was a huge improvement on the $188,000 that it realized at Stack’s Bowers in 2016 when offered in the D. Brent Pogue Collection.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter