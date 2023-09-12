Market Analysis: Nice 1854-D gold $3 coin offered

An unusually nice 1854-D Indian Head $3 coin graded PCGS AU-55 with a green CAC sticker sold for $96,000 on Aug. 16. PCGS has graded just 16 finer, including four in Mint State.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 16 standalone catalog of the George Schwenk Collection showcased his high-ranked Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Sets.

His “Basic Design Type Set” is ranked the #2 all-time finest and the 65 coins showcase a range of 19th and 20th century design types.

Leading the offering was a “refreshingly original” 1854-D Indian Head gold $3 coin graded About Uncirculated 55 by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $96,000. The Dahlonega Mint issue featured lots of luster in the protected areas and was an unusually sharp survivor from a mintage of 1,120 pieces, all struck in August 1854 from a single die pair.

The price must have been seen as a bit of a disappointment, considering the $132,000 that it realized just a year ago when offered at another Stack’s Bowers sale.

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