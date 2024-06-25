Market Analysis: 1836 Capped Bust quarter dollar

Extensive obverse die cracks are seen on this B-5 1836 Capped Bust quarter dollar graded XF-45 by NGC that Heritage sold for $6,000 on May 9 as part of Jon D. Lusk’s collection.

Jon Lusk shared his motivations for collecting in the preface to Heritage’s recent May offering of his half cents and quarter dollars, writing that he became interested as a paperboy in Detroit, visiting the J.L Hudson’s department store coin department and the coin shop of Earl Schill.

As Lusk progressed in his collecting, he was able to help publish several references on early quarter dollars — a passion of his — and contribute to scholarship on die varieties, like his 1836 Capped Bust, Browning-5 quarter dollar graded Extremely Fine 45 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. that sold for $6,000 on May 9. Once part of the Jules Reiver collection, both the obverse and reverse dies were used for other varieties and this example featured a late state of the shattered obverse die, with multiple cracks. The cracked die explains the rarity of this die marriage, as the die for its obverse would be taken out of service not long after this quarter was struck.

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