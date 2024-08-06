Market Analysis: 1833 Proof Classic Head half cent

Graded Proof 65 red and brown by PCGS, this 1833 Classic Head half cent features a nearly full red reverse and sold for $26,325 at David Lawrence Rare Coins’ June 20 weekly “Red Carpet Rarities Auction.”

David Lawrence Rare Coins co-owner Dell Loy Hansen has continued to offer coins from his collections at weekly sales, including a series called “The Red Carpet Rarities Auction.” It allows collectors to buy coins once part of one of Hansen’s Professional Coin Grading Service Registry Sets that have since been upgraded.

The firm’s June 20 session saw some terrific Classic Head half cents, like a handsome 1833 example graded Proof 65 red and brown by PCGS that sold for $26,325. One of around 30 produced, the cataloger observed, “The reverse is almost completely untoned with slight chocolate hints at the rims while the obverse boasts iridescent electric purple, green, and blue toning in the center with flashy red peripherals.”

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