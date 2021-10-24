Market Analysis: 1831 quarter at $144,000

Heritage offered a Browning 1 1831 Capped Bust, Small Letters quarter dollar graded Proof 66 with a green CAC sticker at its Oct. 7 auction, where it realized $144,000.

A top lot at Heritage’s Oct. 7 Premier Session auction was an 1831 Capped Bust, Small Letters quarter dollar graded Proof 66 by Numismatic Guaranty Co. and bearing a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker that sold for $144,000.

Heritage writes on the Browning 1 variety, “This magnificent Premium Gem was acquired by a European nobleman during his travels in this country in the mid-19th century,” and preserved by his family down to recent times.

It was introduced to the hobby by Heritage at a March 21, 2014, auction where it sold for $135,125.

There remains some debate as to which die pairs struck Proof quarter dollars of the date. Heritage observes, “The design elements are sharply detailed in most areas, but some stars on the left have incomplete centrils. The fields are deeply reflective, but the toning reduces what would otherwise be bold cameo contrast with the frosty design elements.”

