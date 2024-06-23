Market Analysis: 1823 overdate quarter dollar
- Published: Jun 23, 2024, 12 PM
The most expensive of Jon Lusk’s early quarter dollars was a Browning-1 1823/2 Capped Bust quarter dollar graded Very Good 8 by Professional Coin Grading Service that sold for $44,400. The reported mintage of 17,800 pieces likely includes some coins dated 1822 offered in a Heritage sale.
The quarter dollar was one of just five denominations produced at the Philadelphia Mint in 1823, and all examples of this date have a clear 2 digit under the 3 in the date.
Further, a defective lower arrowhead on the reverse is seen on all authentic examples. This same reverse die was used as late as 1828, paired with various obverses.
The 2010 Rea-Tompkins-Davis-Logan Census listed 30 examples, with the offered quarter falling in the middle regarding its state of preservation, as Heritage praises the “antique-grey surfaces and lovely gold toning.” It has a provenance that traces back to 1959.
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